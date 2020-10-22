What will life be like in big cities after the pandemic?

The inevitable reflections on life after the pandemic herald a series of changes and adjustments at the individual and collective levels. It is not difficult to imagine that Brazilian cities will also be affected in this new reality – be it in structural terms or in everyday urban mobility.

A study launched in September by the A Vida no Centro platform in collaboration with the tourism and events observatory SP Turis recorded trends that the pandemic would have created or accelerated in relation to the daily life of the city and its residents.

Due to social isolation, the increase in the home office and the introduction of modalities like the hybrid home office, which combines personal work with remote work, is one of the movements the study points to.

As a result, adapting homes for longer home stays is an already identified trend, as is the development of other activities such as physical exercise and manual tasks, mostly related to cooking and crafts.

According to the report, the decentralization of work also affects the spatial dynamics of the city as freedom of choice in housing is greater. Since some people do not commute daily during rush hour, there is a possibility of reducing traffic.

“Polycentric” future

Research also suggests that remote working is a vector to strengthen neighborhood and community spirit, promote local commerce, and reorganize dynamism in the city, thereby creating what are known as new centralities.

However, according to Gisele Brito, Master’s degree in urban planning and researcher at LabCidade, some thought needs to be given to the consequences of this “polycentric” future.

She assesses that the aspects analyzed in the research only take into account a part of society and the city itself. And he explains that the central region of the capital São Paulo has undergone a process in recent years in which the presence of the middle class, young people and the initiatives of the entire creative industry has been increased.

Even so, it remains an area of ​​great popularity, with people walking on the streets, collectors of recyclable materials, and people on low incomes.

The market valuation of these areas and the development of local trade can, for example, increase the pressure from economic groups who defend the displacement of the population in a vulnerable situation from this common area.

:: Peripheries and pandemics: inequalities, resistance and solidarity ::

She points out that the research was developed in collaboration with SP Turis and that it sins to consider the center as the city’s only political and economic focal point.

“It is the state that uses public funds to convert urban goods into salable goods. Then the revenue generated by taxes is not adequately reversed, thereby removing the historical distributional bias. He will reinvest in this place and this area in order to reinforce the economic, social and political interests of the beneficiaries, the entrepreneurs and also the residents ”, comments Brito.

The researcher bluntly notes that the pandemic had, and will continue to have, a different impact on populations that historically have not received government support.

“If the negative externalities of the pandemic are not located in this center designed by and for the middle class of the creative industries, they will be located elsewhere. In the periphery, in the people’s areas and in the slums. And when designed, they will result in the displacement, removal, devaluation, criminalization and criminalization of bodies, ”he says.

Home office for whom?

Socorro Leite, member of BR Cidades and director of Habitat for Humanity Brazil, believes that the diagnosis of the increase in remote working ignores the fact that the majority of the working population were in fact not entitled to social isolation.

“In many cases, people couldn’t stop moving. Social isolation did not work for the people living on the periphery. Whether because it works in apps, over, or essential and domestic services. For many, staying at home wasn’t a choice, ”says Leite.

Research reports that in addition to the home office, online shopping and the rediscovery of new ways of interacting through digital media will create the need for a review of urban planning so that cities can accommodate these changes with changes in public spaces in the transport system and better, living conditions and basic sanitation “.

Social isolation didn’t work for people living on the periphery

Here, too, the reality of the population at risk does not signal any positive changes for the long-awaited post-pandemic.

As an example, Leite reports that the Articulation for Rights in Pandemic network has listened to problems of 200 communities and groups such as the homeless and collectors of recyclable materials that should deepen in the face of the socio-economic crisis.

“In more than 90% of the responses we had, either the lack of access to water was the same or got worse during the pandemic. This is a very important question that is changing people’s lives, ”comments Leite.

Another serious problem she pointed out is housing. With the decline in consumption and income power, which was exacerbated by the high unemployment rate, many people could no longer feed themselves.

“Those who have paid rent in many cases cannot pay. They will either move to a worse home or occupy other rooms in the city. The tendency is to increase informality and the risk of evictions, ”he adds, underlining the importance of the Zero Eviction campaign to ensure that reintegrations do not occur after or after the pandemic.

Regarding the activities that integrate the “new home” described in the study in the midst of the health crisis, such as cooking or working yourself, Gisele Brito reiterates that there are completely different experiences.

They will either move to a worse home or occupy other rooms in the city.

While such elements are seen as potential for the economy in the center itself, in other regions they are accompanied by complete uncertainty.

“Most of the poorest people cook at home, and many low-income people work from home. It is even a feature of precariousness in life. Have a sewing workshop in the house, a bar in the garage, or a bar in a Cohab. It has to do with scars. Since the same thing occurs in different areas with people of different social class and race, a very important cross-sectional marker is read as different. ”

Urban mobility

With regard to commuting in the city, the studies carried out in São Paulo mention that the fear of agglomerations in public transport has increased so-called “active traffic” such as walking or cycling.

The document includes data from Company 99, which saw this modality grow by 41%. On the other hand, due to the possibility of infection, the increase in the use of cars by application or private cars to the detriment of public transport was registered.

With the crisis, not everyone will be able to afford transportation

Socorro Leite notes that the pandemic exposed the precariousness of public transport, with many workers infected with the virus.

“The large amount that is deployed collectively has no home office option and will keep moving. But with the crisis, not everyone will be able to afford transportation. People will move more motorized because of their lower income and more impoverished because of the effects of the pandemic. “

In addition to improving public spaces such as parks and squares, the A Vida no Centro report suggests that the demand for improvements in sidewalks and bike paths should also be a strong demand from the population.

:: Brazilians spend more on transportation than on food ::

Hot online

Among the other conclusions of the research is the migration from physical to online retail, mainly in the food sector. Buying supermarket items and restaurant meals online has increased with the introduction of the new coronavirus and is expected to increase further after the pandemic.

Does not change the relationships of exploitation

Gisele Brito, a researcher at LabCidade, emphasizes that increasing delivery service means more workers will have to work without adequate occupational safety and will continue to be exposed to Covid-19.

“One of the fundamental elements for the spread of the disease is the working cycle. And who is this job for? It is the life of the classes to maintain that keeps the circulation of capital. While you can stay in your house to get delivery, someone had to go and take the bus and expose themselves to the virus to prepare this food somewhere. It doesn’t change anything in the relationships of exploitation. “

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas