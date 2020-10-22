What’s Driving the Data Center Rack Market Trends? Key Companies are Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Eaton

The latest report on Data Center Rack Market as Added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

Global Data Center Rack Market is valued approximately at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Data center rack provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility. Data Center Rack are composed of physical steel and electronic framework, that provides house to servers, cables, networking devices and data center computing equipment among others. The increasing deployment in colocation facilities and increasing server density as well as manufacturers emphasize on making continuous improvements in their offerings by adding significant number of features are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per companyâ€™s news release on 20th March 2020, Schneider Electric launched Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling 3.5kW, its first rack mounted data centre cooling solutions designed for micro data centres and edge computing where space can be at a premium. However, emergence of Humanâ€“computer interaction (HCI) is the major factor restraining the growth of global Data Center Rack market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Data Center Rack Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of data center facilities and availability of advanced infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Rittal

Dell

Fujitsu Ltd.

Vertiv

AGC Networks

Legrand S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Rack Units:

Small

Medium

Large

By End-User Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year â€“ 2019

Forecast period â€“ 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Data Center Rack Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

