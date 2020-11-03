Where can Europe not cope with the pandemic? Experts point out errors and solutions – Executive Digest

The number of cases across Europe is increasing as Covid-19 cases increase exponentially and put pressure on healthcare across the continent. Several experts have already identified some weaknesses or aspects where governments have not dealt with the pandemic and are calling for the strategy to be improved.

Some European countries are re-introducing measures to fight the virus before Christmas. France introduced national restrictions in late October, as did Belgium and Ireland. In Germany, “softer” restrictions began this Monday, and Austria is following the same steps this Tuesday – a partial containment.

As countries try to stop the spread of Covid-19, experts urge governments to rethink their approach to the pandemic, correct its weaknesses and prevent another rapid spread of the disease.

“We’ve gone so far in applying certain measures and haven’t even solved the two basic concepts: we don’t find all cases, and when we do, people don’t fully adhere to isolation and quarantine,” he told Mark Woolhouse, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, at CNN.

For Margaret Harris, spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), “failure” in dealing with the pandemic in Europe is the problem of self-isolation. “It’s not just isolating infected people – it’s isolating people who come in contact with someone who tests positive for covid-19,” he said.

WHO does not recommend restriction as the primary method of combating Covid-19. It has been consistently stated that the key to fighting epidemics is to test people, track their contacts, and ensure that anyone who has tested positive or was close to an infected person is quarantined.

In addition, after the first wave of restrictions in the spring, experts believe that European countries reopened their economies “prematurely” without major security measures such as contact tracing and quarantines.

In this context, public health experts say European governments need to do more to help people self-isolate. Many worry that they won’t miss work or that they won’t have the resources to isolate themselves.

In Portugal, doctor António Pais Lacerda, director of the Internal Medicine II Service at the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, warns that fear of losing a salary or job is causing people infected with the new coronavirus to lose theirs Hide the situation.

The solution, says Woolhouse, consists of quarantine facilities or self-isolating hotels, such as those introduced in New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Some European countries have also lost control of the pace and extent of transmission of the new coronavirus within their borders, according to experts. The only way to correct this is through large-scale testing, Woolhouse says.