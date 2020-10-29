Which countries have returned to detention? And which ones imposed a curfew? – Executive digest

France announced a new national-level restriction on Wednesday to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, joining Ireland and Wales, the only ones in Europe to have pushed the measure so far.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke in a televised speech, “a brutal stop to contagion” is necessary to prevent hospitals from collapsing. The new detention center, which will last until at least December 1, begins on Friday, but schools will remain open for the time being. The new measures in France include the closure of bars and restaurants during the new term.

In Europe, only Wales (UK) and Ireland restricted their entire populations again ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on Wednesday. To deal with a second wave of Covid-19 disease (caused by the new SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus), the nearly five million Irish were the first in Europe to enter this new term last Thursday. The measure was enacted for a period of six weeks.

However, the nearly three million Welsh people were detained the following day, last Friday, and have to stay at home as long as possible for about two weeks, ie until November 9th. In contrast to the detention released last spring, the schools remain open.

On a smaller scale, around 150,000 residents of three municipalities in northern Portugal – Lousada, Felgueiras and Paços de Ferreira – entered a “half” limit last Friday.

In Germany, on Wednesday, the authorities ordered the partial closure of restaurants, bars, theaters, sports, cultural and leisure facilities from Monday and for four weeks, but without aiming to reshape the population. Citizens are asked to avoid unnecessary travel. Schools remain open, as do all shops, but with stricter rules.

Outside Europe and in recent months, new terms have been introduced in countries such as Israel and Lebanon, in cities such as Auckland, New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia, and in large areas of the Philippines.

If the cleanup of the general population in Europe is still a minority option, curfews will increase. Before returning to custody, France imposed this measure on October 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the country’s cities hardest hit by the new coronavirus. A week later, the measure would be extended to two thirds of the French population.

Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have also issued national night curfews, while in Italy and Greece the measure only covers large cities or specific regions. This measure is often presented as a last resort to avoid further restricting the total population. It is usually accompanied by other restriction measures that are applied during the day, such as the obligation to wear an individual protective mask, the closing of bars and cultural places, and the imposition of borders on gatherings of people.