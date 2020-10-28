“While Bolsonaro is issuing a decree to investors, SUS is taking

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) approved studies on the privatization of Primary Health Units (UBS), a service also known as Primary Care, Health Post, or Family Health. The decree was published last Tuesday (27) and has been criticized by parliamentarians from the National Congress and health specialists.

“While Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is issuing a decree for investors from the top of his cabinet, SUS is on fire. They didn’t even have the training to provide the general [Eduardo Pazuello, ministro da Saúde] sign. Guedes has the power to cancel an important area in the midst of a pandemic by decree the same day the Bonsucesso hospital was on fire, “recalls the health researcher and professor of the medical course at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) , Lígia Bahia.

Despite the decree that did not directly affect federal hospitals, the budget of Bonsucesso Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, which caught fire on Tuesday (27) and left three patients dead after attempting to transfer the unit, was reduced by 11% shortened Bolsonaro’s administration (without party). The hospital is one of the main hospitals in the northern part of the state capital for the treatment of Covid-19.

“The precariousness and delivery of public health services affects all levels of the sector. These hospitals, like the one in Bonsucesso, can be assigned to the operating system [organizações sociais geridas por empresas privadas]. And the movement is supposed to make it even more precarious and then say that the public sector is poorly managing hospitals, “said the President of the Medical Association of Rio de Janeiro (SindMed-RJ), Alexandre Telles.

In an interview with Brasil de Fato, Alexandre Telles also recalled that a possible vaccine against Covid-19 would be made available in these units, which are the aim of the decree. According to him, the profit logic that would operate in the units deprives competences that are of no interest to the private sector.

“The units are the gateway to public health. It is a territorial service with a team that solves up to 85% of the problems of those arriving. If the person has diabetes, high blood pressure and is undergoing HIV treatment, anything goes It’s not just drugs. And privatization will not prioritize the early detection of diseases, which the units are doing, “says Telles.

For Lígia Bahia, the decree was calculated to reach an already very precarious segment that tends to get worse with the change. She warns of the fact that such decisions do not go through the Ministry of Health, the federal government is trying to register telemedicine in the units in order to wipe out the professionals on the posts.

“My hypothesis is that this decree is a package to implement telemedicine. Enter companies that will use these units and the impact is terrible as these units are connected to the population, to the territories that professionals know People. There is no position against telemedicine, but nothing can be done without debate and regulation, “argues Lígia.

The researcher recalls that the weakening of the units is exacerbated by attempts to use vaccines in pharmacies. The president of the Rio Medical Association says the privatization of UBS is even leading to the extinction of preventive and critical procedures like the introduction of the IUD (intrauterine device).

“Telemedicine has a complementary context to primary care and is used to get the patient to answer a question with the doctor. What we often see, however, is the substitution measure: you provide a doctor remotely with no connection to the area they are going to The logic of privatizing the entity will be that of profit and not that of quality service, “emphasizes Alexandre.

