White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19 – World

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is infected with covid-19, according to US media, citing sources close to the official.

Though it was not made public when the results of the test for the disease caused by the new coronavirus were known, Meadows dated the United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday after polling stations closed for presidents.

Additionally, Meadows had visited the Republican presidential campaign offices that afternoon and an advisor Nick Trainer, who also received a positive result for covid-19.