WHO and Wikipedia announce partnership to combat misinformation about Covid-19 – World

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Thursday a collaboration with Wikipedia, an online encyclopedia for free access and community participation, to provide reliable and updated information on Covid-19 against a “disinformation pandemic”. “.

The collaboration will make it possible to provide “reliable public health information” at a time when several countries are facing new and more serious outbreaks of Covid-19, the WHO said in a statement released Thursday, adding, that social stability “depends on a growing form of common understanding of the facts”.

“Working together, people around the world will be able to access and share WHO infographics, videos and other public health content on Wikimedia Commons, a digital library of images and multimedia content that is freely accessible. With these freely accessible resources The more than 250,000 volunteer Wikipedia editors can use this information to expand the page for covid-19, which currently contains more than 5,200 articles in 175 languages ​​on the new coronavirus, “the statement said.

The document also states that WHO content will also be translated into national and regional languages, with contributions coming from Wikipedia’s global volunteer network.

The statement said the goal is to combat a pandemic of misinformation, avoid excessive information and the rapid spread of false and manufactured information, and ensure that information about the pandemic is based on information from reliable sources.