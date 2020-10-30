WHO calls for an investigation into the presence of coronavirus in frozen animals and products – coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee for covid-19 recommended this Friday that member states investigate and disclose the presence of the virus in animals and other sources such as frozen foods.

Following the conclusions of a committee meeting published today, experts urged countries to “conduct research and share information on transmission, including the role of aerosols; the presence and potential impact of” Covid-19 “on animal populations; and potential sources of contamination (such as frozen products) to mitigate potential risks through preventive measures and international cooperation “.

The results of the fifth meeting of the Committee, convened by the Director-General, were published today on the WHO official website. Experts believe that the pandemic is “still an extraordinary event” and “poses a health risk”. “This is a” public health emergency “and continues to call for” a coordinated international response “.

According to the document, the Committee also calls on states to further strengthen capacities at the borders to “manage potential risks of cross-border transmission and facilitate the localization of international contacts”.

And that they regularly review the measures for international travel.

The Emergency Committee also urges countries to consider the necessary financial and human resources for essential health services and strengthen health systems “to deal with the effects of the pandemic, simultaneous disease outbreaks and other emergencies.” “.

In more than a dozen recommendations, WHO member countries must avoid politicizing the pandemic.

The committee will meet again in three months.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.1 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,468 people died from 137,272 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.