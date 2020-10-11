Why Bolsonaro’s polls fluctuate

Opinion polls on Bolsonaro’s popularity fluctuate. Although small in itself, this is due to the different types of data collection methods used by the institutes, but it also affects the government’s own instability.

Opinion polls serve as a thermometer of political performance. They also present important sociological elements in order to understand how reality is understood by the whole population. Research on the Bolsonaro government has fluctuated significantly between good and bad ratings at short intervals.

:: “I landed with Lava Jato”: Do you remember the evidence of corruption in the Bolsonaro family ::

According to a survey by Ibope, carried out between September 17th and 20th at the request of the National Industry Association (CNI) of 2,000 respondents, 40% think Bolsonaro’s performance is good or good and 29% think it is bad or very bad.

The latest poll conducted by the Revista Forum in partnership with Offerwise between September 30th and October 5th shows that 36.5% consider the government to be bad or very bad and 34.9% consider the government to be excellent or good.

Another survey, previously conducted by Datafolha on August 11 and 12, found that over that period, 37% of respondents viewed the government as excellent or good and 34% viewed it as bad or very bad.

Fluctuations over a short period of time reflect the instability of the Jair Bolsonaro government and are related to the lack of more specific proposals to address the economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. But they also affect the methods used and the universe of the respondents.

The methods of collecting data from the opinion polls can be done at home or in person from the point of view of the river, remotely with phone access to the respondent with a human interviewer or even with a robot, or through online surveys for access to questionnaires and the conclusion which is due to the access of people’s social networks to identify the ideological position.

:: MPF goes to court against Bolsonaro’s criticism of social isolation ::

João Meira, director of the Vox Populi Research Institute and advisor to the Brazilian Association of Research Enterprises (ABEP), explains: “If you compare a personal survey with a telephone survey, you cover slightly different universes because, for example, not everyone has a telephone. So these small fluctuations may reflect these types of survey methods and also the more statistical aspects that have to do with the error rate. “

In addition, according to João, there are some elements that need to be addressed regarding the popularity of the President of the Republic, which “from the point of view of the functioning of politics are part of Bolsonaro’s normalization, but are still ongoing. secondly, the measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic; thirdly, this aspect of the mythological dimension of Bolsonaro; and finally, the lack of a well-articulated counter-speech ”.

Because of these fluctuations, questions are sometimes asked about the validity of polls. João, who is currently a member of ABEP’s Board of Governors, says the research dynamics, the time it takes to draft it, and the short time it takes to concatenate the resulting information opens gaps for errors or for certain not to be recorded can information. It is also recognized that the way the questions are asked can cover up or simply present results that are very different from other surveys with other questions on the same political figure.

An example given by the respondent himself was a poll carried out by phone by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (IPESPE) on August 27, with the voters of Rio de Janeiro for the local elections of the current elections . The study presents two scenarios: in the first case only the voter is asked to support or vote on the candidates’ options, and in the second case the question is asked which political leaders support the candidate. The result was different. In the first situation, Eduardo Paes (DEM) led with 25% of the voting intentions and in the second situation, Marcelo Crivella (Republican) led with 22% of the voting intentions. The Paes and Crivella supporters identified in the question are Rodrigo Maia and Jair Bolsonaro, respectively.

According to Meira “research as a human science is subject to certain shortcomings”. “These companies like Vox Populi, which have been in business for 40 years, like Datafolha, which is more or less the same age, Ibope, which is over 60 – and companies with 10, 15 and 20 years in the field of opinion polls – these companies thrive on credibility. The credibility of these companies is everything to them. So when we are persecuted, accused, and especially when our work is judged, our credibility suffers greatly. That’s why we do everything we can to avoid this type of problem. “

:: To Investigate Eduardo Bolsonaro, PF Asks CPMI for Fake News Data ::

For this reason, when ordering surveys, the ABEP Code of Ethics defends the autonomy of the institutes to compile the questionnaires, as the researchers follow the requirements of the research methodology, tabulation and data analysis. It is these people who, from their polling experience, know what paths to follow in order to achieve a significant level of objectivity in order to keep the error rates as low as possible. On the other hand, it is important that the interpretations of the opinion polls published by the press are also objective and contextualized.

For the communologist Fábio Cruz: “We are often confronted with the transmission of superficial and / or distorted information, whereby there is a lack of substance, for example when elections are on the agenda. In this scenario, therefore, a significant part of the mass media promotes quick and wretched, bad and uncritical thinking while – it is always healthy to remember – to protect certain forces in society. With this in mind, he adds: “Having social responsibility in informing would not mean getting involved in social movements that raise the banner of their causes and do brochure work. Nor would it mean supporting the hegemonic forces of society. It means free and objective traffic and behavior, because it is about the service for the citizens. “

Although opinion polls are often used as a validation tool for a particular political figure or government, according to Elis Radmann, President of the Porto Alegre Research Institute (IPO), studies by the IPO indicate that “an average of 5% of the population say they are or are influenced to decide based on opinion polls. They are people who are not interested in politics and end up “trying” to cut the cost or responsibility of their decision by going with the majority. “

Although the polls represent different methodologies, they indicate the approval and disagreement rates of the Bolsonaro government at very similar statistical levels. That said, there isn’t much variation between the results. However, something strange remains in the research cited. In all of them there is a representative support rate for the president and there is massive opposition to more specific policies such as, to name a few examples, the environment, taxation, education, fighting hunger and poverty, fighting unemployment and others.

For Elis, this is due to Bolsonaro’s marketing strategy, which is accompanied by a refusal to use politics as a basis for explanation. “You see, the Bolsonaro government is able to activate war marketing and always have the enemy present in its narrative. There is always an enemy and he has several faces or is in different “ghosts” of power. Those who oppose politics are disappointed and want someone to blame. War marketing keeps an active culprit and creates the impression that the government is trying to protect the population. We talk about image! We speak of perception! War marketing therefore does not work in the objective evaluation of deliveries, ”concludes the researcher.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas