Why do 80% of Chileans want a new constitution?

During the 2019 protests that led to the referendum held this Sunday (25th) in Chile, one of the protesters’ main slogans was: “It’s not 30 pesos, it’s 30 years”. The sentence sums up one of the main demands of the Chilean people: a new constitution that guarantees their social rights. But what does it mean?

Brasil de Fato spoke to Joana Salém, professor and PhD student in economic history (USP), and Cecília Brancher, international analyst and researcher, to understand why more than 5 million Chileans voted for a new Magna Carta, this Monday afternoon (26) which replaced the current one and was inherited by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Main legacy of the dictatorship: radical neoliberalism

The defeated constitution in the referendum in Chile established a neoliberal model that is seen as “exemplary”. The 1980 Magna Carta, written by Jaime Guzmán, Pinochet’s legal officer, omitted the social guarantees of the majority of the Chilean population because, among other things, it did not include universal and free access to education, health and social security in its text. Other.

Despite the 1988 referendum against Pinochet’s dictatorial regime with elections and referendums in 1990, there was no change to the Chilean constitution or the repeal of the organic laws of the dictatorship.

According to Joana Salém, according to the model set out in the 1980 constitution, the main task of the Chilean state is to ensure the functioning of companies, ie to protect private property and the financial market to the detriment of the people’s fundamental rights.

In this way, the country has seen increasing indebtedness among its citizens in recent years – like the indebtedness of students, the elderly, and the working class in general, who for nearly three decades have paid a heavy price for university access, health and retirement .

In Chile, retirement is managed by AFPs [Administradoras de Fundos de Pensão]with funds invested in financial investments. The first Chilean generations to retire through the system were faced with a pension amount that was below the minimum wage.

The neoliberal politics in the country, in which even the waters are privatized, led to a deep historical inequality in the democratic time. The discontent of the Chilean people sparked a reaction in the streets last year and was also reflected in the votes last Sunday.

Joana Salém notes that there was a significant difference in votes in the richest neighborhoods and regions of Chile. In Santiago, for example, in upscale neighborhoods like Lo Barnechea, the rejection of a new constitution won, while in the poorest neighborhoods and regions, approval was won by a large majority. A constituent process was approved in the bourgeois parts of the city, but with less expression than in the popular parts of the city.

The map of the vote of the October 25 referendum in Santiago, the capital of Chile, shows that the opposition to the new constitution was concentrated in the richest neighborhoods

repression

In addition to the abandonment of public policy, military repression is another characteristic of the Chilean dictatorship, which continued during the democratic era.

According to Joana Salém, the repression carried out by the Carabineros, like the Chilean military police, is well known as last year’s protests, with thousands of cases of human rights violations, were also one of the factors that led the population to reject the current constitution.

The recent military violence has left hundreds of victims. About 450 people lost all or part of their eyesight from rubber bullet shooting, and there are about 490 reports of torture victims at the Public Ministry, 112 of them due to sexual violence.

According to the researcher, this violent action by the state in the face of popular demonstrations pursued both those who lived through the military era and the young people who reacted to violence on the street, and formed an alliance between the generations so that the repression did not go unanswered stayed.

Possibility of structural reforms

The inaugural process for the drafting of a new Chilean Magna Carta offers the possibility of deeper advances in the structure of Chilean society, which is blocked by the Pinochetist constitution, which the international analyst Cecília Brancher defined as “anti-national, anti-democratic and anti-popular” for his own Content.

She stressed that popular support for the new constitution, although the electorate is not an end in itself, can lead to important structural reforms that follow the example of the fundamental reform initiative of the Salvador Allende government.

The Allende government, evaded by the coup that brought Pinochet to power with US support, tried to reform its agricultural, urban, educational and health policies.

Challenges

As Chileans and Chileans celebrate with enthusiasm and glee the people’s victory won last Sunday, they also begin to debate the obstacles and challenges to the creation of a constitution that will protect the interests of the majority of the population, i.e. the population, Almost 80% of Chileans voted for this option.

One of the difficulties, according to researcher Joana Salém, is the current fragmentation of the Chilean left with internal rifts, which increases the political mistrust of various social sectors towards the current party system.

She explains that it will be necessary to obtain a majority within the Constitutional Convention, which will consist of 155 members elected in April 2021, in order to win the popular flags.

One of the greatest challenges will therefore be the confrontation with the right-wing voting and media machine and the creation of channels of representation for the population, in addition to a permanent mobilization of the population in order to build up their programs and pressure representatives to be approved as articles of the new constitution.

In the words of analyst Cecília Brancher:

“The performance [dessa vitória] it depends on the organizational capacity and the degree of politicization of the debate in the next period, because processes will be demarcated from the masses and their organizational capacity, and that will tell what will happen. “

Main flags

As part of the constituent process, which will now begin after the referendum and run until mid-2022, the mobilization of the population will mainly focus on three flags.

The first is the end of the concept of the subsidiary state that regulates the current constitution and the transition to a social democracy that guarantees the basic rights of the people free of charge.

One of the demands will also be the guarantee of participatory and direct democracy, with the creation of councils and decisions through referendums.

The third is the creation of a plurinational state in practice with mechanisms to ensure the autonomy of the original peoples such as the Mapuche peoples, who historically struggled for the recognition of their territories and their culture and are exposed to military repression and conflicts with the state until today.

International context

The victory of the adoption of a new constitution in Chile, according to analysts, is a defeat of the neoliberal project that has dominated the country in 30 years of democratic times since the dictatorship.

In this sense, the Chilean victory can be seen as an example of popular resistance from countries also vulnerable to adjustment measures, such as Ecuador, which also opposed the policy imposed by the IMF in October 2019, and in Brazil, where the President and his economics minister, Paulo Guedes, are admirers of the Pinochetian “neoliberal laboratory”.

