Why Fuel Reduction in Refineries Shouldn’t

Petrobras announced new fuel price adjustments at its refineries on Monday (26) that went into effect on Tuesday (27): gasoline fell 5%, diesel 4%%.

The price of petrol in refineries is expected to decrease by as much as R $ 0.09 per liter and reach R $ 1.66 per liter. For diesel, the 4.0% reduction was R $ 0.07 per liter less per liter, which corresponds to a total of R $ 1.69 per liter.

But will the price cut reach the consumer? According to William Nozaki, technical director of the Institute for Strategic Studies on Oil, Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), the reduction does not necessarily mean a positive impact on the gas station pump for the consumer “because dealers do not always pass this reduction on to the final price “.

There is a great concentration of gasoline or cartel ownership to match the price.

Nozaki explains that in practice the drop represents an improvement in traders’ profit margins. “When Petrobras increases the price of fuel in refineries, the dealers pass it on to the consumer at the pump. However, if Petrobras declines, that decrease does not necessarily reach the consumer. This mainly happens in cities where the concentration of gasoline or cartel ownership is strongly matched to prices, ”explains the political scientist.

Over the course of 2020, fuel prices generally rose, which supports Nozaki’s statement. “Due to the drop in demand, there is now a decline. People are using less fuel and it has affected the gas pump. But it was an effect of demand rather than supply. “

The new adjustments announced on Monday (26) are part of the 63 price fluctuations that were implemented over the course of 2020. This is due to the policy pursued by the federal government, led by Michel Temer, regarding parity prices with the international market. Through the measure, the state-owned company gave up direct control of the price, avoiding fluctuations in inflation, in order to determine it based on the price of the international market.

