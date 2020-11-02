Wife stabbed to death by her husband in Penafiel – Portugal

A 74-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Duas Igrejas, Penafiel that Monday morning.

The CM determined that the killer himself was alerted around 5:30 a.m.

CM knows the victim is Deolinda Lopes, who was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest. The suspect then surrendered to the authorities. “As if nothing had happened. It looked like he was going to a party, he was very calm,” CM reveals to the neighbors of a victim. The suspect will still have called his son to warn him of the crime: “Look, come here, I killed your mother,” witnesses said.

According to CM, authorities had no record of previous complaints regarding episodes of domestic violence between the couple, but neighbors report that the killer “was very bad for them”.

The couple have another daughter who tearfully confronted her father with the crime. “What happened to it ?!” the victim’s daughter asked the killer, who didn’t answer him.

Penafiel volunteer firefighters were on site and found the victim in a cardiorespiratory arrest. They attempted resuscitation maneuvers unsuccessfully and death was declared instantly.

According to the CM, authorities had no record of previous complaints regarding episodes of domestic violence between the couple.

GNR was there, as was the judicial police investigating the case.

(In update)