Wife Uses Sex Videos To Blackmail Boyfriend In Lisbon – Portugal

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by the PJ’s National Unit to Combat Cybercrime in Lisbon for extorting thousands of euros from her boyfriend and threatening to reveal intimate videos.

The scammer and the victim started chatting on an online dating platform. After meeting remotely, they met in person. At this point, the woman was recording explicit videos of her partner, some of which were sexual in nature.

Last month she threatened to post it on the internet and with people close to her. Startled, the young man made several money transfers to a fraudster’s account. It was only this week that the victim complained to the PFY, which resulted in the woman being arrested in the act.

Present in court, he made presentations. The PJ source warned dating platform users to turn to face-to-face encounters “only if they make sure they know the fewest people”.