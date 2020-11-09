Window and Door Frames Market Report to 2026 – Future Trends, Segmentation and Opportunity Assessment

Europe window and door frames market will witness substantial growth over the coming years. In fact, the region accounted for around 24% of the overall industry share back in 2019. Asia Pacific window and door frames industry is slated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% through the forthcoming time period.

The commercial application segment is expected to register momentous gains over the coming time period. In 2019, the segment held over 39% of the overall market share. This anticipated growth is ascribed to rapid urbanization across emerging economies.

The window and door frames market is slated to witness considerable growth over the coming years owing to rapid urbanization across emerging economies, growing awareness regarding energy efficient products, and high product usage across commercial and residential sectors.

Frames are an important part of the windows, glazed doors, and skylights used in construction. A well-crafted frame starts with high-quality raw materials, which are then transformed into windows and patio doors after going through a stringent quality-control process.

The window and door frame market is divided into different segments in terms of material, application, and regional landscape.

With respect to material, the window and door frames market is classified into metal, wood, uPVC, and others, which comprise of fiberglass, glass, composites. Among these, uPVC material segment dominated the global market and accounted for 31% of the industry share in 2019. These types of materials are generally made from unplasticised polyvinyl chloride which is considered an excellent insulator. uPVC materials are also low maintenance and lightweight in nature along with being reinforced with steel for strength.

On the other hand, wood material segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the estimated timeframe. Metal window and door frame segment is expected to account for 26% of the industry share by the end of the forecast timeframe.

In terms of application, the overall window and door frames market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Among these, the residential application segment accounted for nearly 61% of market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.7% over the forthcoming timeline.

From a regional frame of reference, North America window and door frames market is projected to grow at a CARG of more than 6.0% over the forecast time period. Increasing consumers inclination toward smart homes has urged numerous construction companies to adopt latest technologies. This likely to contribute towards regional market growth over the coming years.

LATAM window and door frames market held a market share of over 8% in 2019 with latest estimates expecting it to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.9% over the estimated time period. Middle East & Africa window and door frames market will exhibit significant growth over the coming years owing to growing awareness regarding energy efficient products.

