Window Automation Market 2020 Global Industry Trends | Growth Dynamics To 2024

The growing popularity of automated windows among the masses has considerably encouraged window automation market contenders to come-up with innovative solutions. Recently for example, one of the leading window and door manufacturers, Kolbe Windows & Doors showcased its highly innovative portfolio encompassing inswing doors and awnings with automated activation, sliding patio doors, and numerous modern, upgraded window designs at the NAHB IBS (National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show). Having successfully integrated modern technologies into its existing window and door product ranges, Kolbe has set a benchmark for other giants in window automation market.

The use of advanced systems for ensuring building and occupant safety is now becoming mandatory, considering the occurrence of life-threatening hazards. Across numerous geographies, governing authorities have mandated the installation of smoke ventilation solutions for operating windows automatically in case of an accidental fire. The increasing deployment of building safety regulations will thus emerge as another contributing factor toward window automation market growth.

The deployment of modern construction technologies for a luxurious, healthy lifestyle has been rapidly pushing window automation market trends in the last few years. Tech advancements such as augmented reality and IoT are proliferating the construction domain at a robust pace, creating new opportunities for window automation industry players. The incorporation of intelligent control systems in newly installed windows has today proved to be one of the most advantageous technological additions across residential as well as industrial sectors. Pertaining to their sustainability and lesser energy consumption capability, the demand for automated windows has only been escalating lately.

Ever since the advent of the smart era, smart homes and smart cities have become somewhat of a universal trend, prompting regional government bodies to come up with a supportive regulatory framework as well as suitable initiatives to aid the implementation of smart cities. In consequence, this would push the demand for automated components such as doors and windows. One of the primary factors behind the incorporation of these systems however, is the fact that they help reduce excessive energy consumption. Across Western Europe for instance, 40% of the overall energy consumption is for buildings. Being essentially fuel-based, this proportion leads to severe CO2 emissions, escalating the demand for automated windows and doors, given that they help lower these emissions. The deployment of automated windows for optimized energy usage and reduction of carbon emissions will thus impel window automation market share.

One of pivotal challenges construction behemoths are facing today is the onslaught of fresh air in the living space. This fundamentally involves combating with environmental conditions such as indoor temperature, wind, rain, snow, and carbon dioxide levels, leading to the necessity of advanced sensing systems to be integrated in windows. In recent times, these systems are being developed with highly advanced sensing technologies that are far more efficient and reliable than their predecessors. In order to make these windows smarter than before and ensure that they react appropriately to the occurrence of natural calamities, temperature sensors, and motion sensors are also being incorporated during construction. Driven by the increasing use of innovative sensing solutions, sensors & detectors based window automation market size is expected to be pegged at USD 950 million by the end of 2024.

Of late, escalating living standards and the increasing need for building safety have generated considerable opportunities for window automation industry contenders. With evolving developments in smart technology, the demand for next-generation components such as motion sensors and IoT based control panels will observe an appreciable upsurge, drastically transforming window automation market outlook. Taking into account the ease of functionality of these systems, governments bodies have also been encouraging residential building developers to deploy automated windows in their projects. In essence, powered by a supportive regulatory framework and a strong technologically-aligned industry background, window automation market size has been forecast to register a CAGR of 6% over 2018-2024.

