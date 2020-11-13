Windows and Doors Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

As per product type, the others segment is presumed to expand significantly during the analysis timeframe. Changing consumer lifestyle and growing inclination towards outdoor living are fueling the segmental growth. Additional factors such as growing demand for natural light in interior design features, rising adoption of large windows and increasing popularity of sliding glass doors are also favoring the market outlook. Sliding glass doors not only offer safety and security but are also energy-efficient.

Worldwide windows & doors market share from commercial application segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Surging investments towards commercial infrastructure development and growing construction sector are positively influencing the growth of the segment. Moreover, Growing population and rapid urbanization has impelled the demand for commercial spaces including hotels, malls, hospitals and offices which is further aiding market size expansion.

Swift urbanization and commercialization are major factors driving the windows and doors market growth across the globe. Increasing modernization activities of prevailing establishments and escalating investments towards infrastructural development are further fueling product demand.

In terms of the regional scope, Latin America held 10% volume share in windows & doors market in the year 2018. Improving economic conditions, flourishing construction sector and swift urbanization are swaying the business dynamics in LATAM.

SWARTLAND, JARIDA, Century Plyboards, Fenesta Buidling Systems, TAMCO GULF Ltd., Saudi Aluminium Industries Co. (SALUMCO), Nawa International, Glass Rite, Cantera Doors, TOSATTI, Brazil Garage Door, RENSON, Deceuninck NV, Ponzio-P.IVA, B.G. Legno, Weru Group, Neuffer Windows + Doors, Vinylguard Windows & Door Systems Ltd., ATIS Group, Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd., SGM Windows, Pella Corp., JELD-WEN Inc. and Anderson Corp. are the major companies in global windows & doors industry.

