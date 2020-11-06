Winglets Market by Emerging Opportunities and Growth Statistics to 2026

Rising consumer spending power towards minimal travel durations and comfortable transit experiences is fueling air travel demand across the world. This is further supported by the rising rate of global urbanization, which will create an upsurge in demand for new aircrafts in the years ahead. The surging demand for more efficient aircrafts and more secure, affordable air travel experiences will therefore contribute heavily to winglets market growth over the projected period.

According to reports from credible sources, global winglets market size is set to surpass $3.2 billion over 2026.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4516

Escalating CO2 emission concerns are necessitating the development of more efficient aircrafts, which will in turn impel global winglets market share over the estimated timeline. Winglets allow aircraft producers to enhance operational efficiency of aircrafts by minimizing the wingtip vortex, which will asset a positive influence on industry outlook in the foreseeable future.

Winglets are supplied by manufacturers as a standard equipment across myriad aircraft models. These devices are focused on facilitating geographic expansions, product differentiations, technological developments as well as strategies for cost optimization in the long-term.

Propensity towards raked wingtips over regular counterparts in large aircrafts

Based on winglet type, the winglet industry is categorized into raked wingtips, split scimitar winglets, blended winglets, sharklets, advanced technology winglets and wingtip fences. Of these, the raked wingtips segment is expected to hold over 8% of the winglets market share in 2026 and is poised to depict appreciable growth at a CAGR of nearly 7% through 2026.

Raked wingtips are used extensively on wide body aircrafts, due to the limited application potential of other winglet types on the larger wings. Furthermore, raked wingtips demonstrate considerable potential in enhancing the performance of the aircrafts, especially during long-range travels.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4516

Increasing investments towards development of Airbus A330no model

Global winglets industry from the sharklets segment is expected to depict commendable growth at over 18% CAGR through 2026, owing to the product’s rising usage in the Airbus A330 family. Industry demand will be further bolstered by the escalating demand for A330neo aircrafts worldwide.

The A330neo aircraft receives an average investment of over $165 million each year, in order to incorporate the latest developments in the A350 XWB and A380 families, positioning it as the finest aircraft in its class. Also, greater versatility and higher efficiency of the A330neo aircrafts, in terms of flight frequency among wide-body aircrafts is likely to further drive winglets market demand from the sharklets segment.

Intensifying focus on operational efficiency of business jets

With aircraft manufacturers focusing increasingly towards operational efficiency enhancement in business jets, the use of winglets in these jets is expected to surge dramatically. Winglets industry share from the business jets segment is anticipated to exhibit an appreciable growth rate of over 6.5% through 2026, as a result of aging fleet sizes and the mounting number of individuals with high net worth.

Browse complete table of content (TOC) of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/winglets-market

High prevalence of Airbus production facilities in Europe

Europe winglets market share is anticipated to record revenue of over $1.2 billion by 2026. This growth is largely attributed to the strong presence of Airbus manufacturing facilities in the region, which accommodate aircraft demand across myriad segments worldwide.

Furthermore, the proliferating production of military aircrafts in Spain, alongside growing demand for narrow-body planes from low-cost carriers is likely to accelerate winglets market expansion in the European region over the forecast spell.