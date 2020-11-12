Winglets Market by Opportunity Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2026

Europe is estimated to contribute substantially to global winglets market volume. Europe houses a huge number of Airbus production facilities, which generates massive winglets industry demand. Also, rise in number of military aircraft manufacturing facilities in Spain coupled with surging demand for narrow-body aircrafts from regional low-cost carriers will drive winglets industry growth. As per estimates, Europe winglets market is projected to garner $1.2 billion by 2026.

According to the research report, winglets market size will surpass a valuation of $3.2 billion by 2026.

Surging demand for aircraft due to rising air travels across the world has augmented winglets market size at a considerable pace. Aircraft companies have increased production and delivery of passenger airplanes considerably to meet the constantly increasing demand for air travel, which has created a conducive environment for the growth of winglets market. Winglets enable minimization of wingtip vortex and enhance operational efficiency of the jets, due to which they are increasingly being incorporated with aircrafts. Also, intensifying concerns regarding CO2 emissions have raised the demand for more efficient aircraft, which is likely to push winglets industry in the near future.

Rising disposable income and increasing urbanization have escalated air travel due to less time taken to travel and better convenience. This will propel the demand for new aircraft and hence spur winglets industry growth.

On the basis of aircraft types, winglets market is segmented into commercial aircraft, business jets, regional jets, and military aircraft. The business jets segment is expected to witness huge growth owing to the increasing number of high net worth individuals and aging fleet size. As per estimates, the business jets segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.5% over 2019-2026.

Based on winglet type, winglets market has been segmented into blended winglets, raked wingtip, split scimitar winglets, sharklets, wingtip fences, and advanced technology winglets. Among all, raked wingtips segment is expected to hold more than 8% share in the total winglets market size by 2026. Raked wingtips are extensively used in wide-body aircraft due to large wings of jets that restrict the use of other winglet types. These winglets significantly enhance aircraft performance on long-range travels. Raked wingtip segment is likely to register a 7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Elaborating further on winglet types, sharklets are extensively being used in Airbus A330 family, which will remarkably stimulate winglets industry trends. Sharklets segment is anticipated to record an 18% CAGR over 2019-2026. The segmental growth is stemmed from the amplifying demand for A330neo across the world. Every year, this jet airliner receives an average investment of around $165 million to incorporate the latest technologies from A350 XWB and A380 families and position it as the finest in its class. These aircraft possess versatility and superior efficiency and fly most frequently amongst all the wide-body aircraft, which will spur sharklets industry demand.

Given the urgent need to improve operational efficiency of aircraft, winglets are being incorporated as standard equipment in various models of aircraft. Industry players are emphasizing on geographical expansion, cost optimization, technological advancements, and product differentiations. They are also pursuing several business strategies, such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in winglets market.