Wireless Charging Market 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2026 by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

In its latest report on ‘Wireless Charging Market’, Market Study Report, LLC, provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

The key players operating in the market include Integrated Device Technology, Mojo Mobility, Powercast Corp., Texas Instruments, Energizer Holdings, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Powermat Technologies Ltd., ConvenientPower, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

The wireless charging market is anticipated to reach around USD 95.6 billion by 2026 according to a new research. In 2017, the consumer electronics segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global wireless charging market revenue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global wireless charging market throughout the forecast period. The economic growth in countries such as China and India, leading to rising living standards and high disposable income has increased the penetration of smart phones and other mobile devices in the region, thereby increasing the demand for wireless charging. The increasing environmental concerns and depletion of traditional fuel sources have encouraged consumers to use electric vehicles in the region. China exhibits the highest penetration of electric vehicles, which supports market growth of wireless charging.

The wireless charging market has substantial potential for the present and future applications, owing to the rise in the mobile phone usage across the world, especially emerging regions such as India, China and South-East Asia. The growing demand for mobile devices and consumer goods drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. The wireless charging market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of electric vehicles. Wireless charging has multiple applications in the EV technology including fuel supply, and in-car electronics. However, factors such as lack of standardization of mobile devices and their charging potentials, longer charging duration, and limited portability hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption of IoT and smart devices are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Wireless Charging Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Wireless Charging Market Insights

3.1.Wireless Charging – Industry snapshot

3.2.Wireless Charging – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Wireless Charging Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Wireless Charging – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Wireless Charging Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Wireless Charging Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Wireless Charging Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Wireless Charging Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6.Wireless Charging Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Wireless Charging Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Wireless Charging Market Size and Forecast by Technology, 2018-2026

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Inductive

4.3.Radio Frequency

4.4.Resonant

4.5.Others

5.Wireless Charging Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Consumer Electronics

5.3.Automotive

