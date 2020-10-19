Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Growth Overview, Revenue , Scope, Future Trends and Forecast to 2026

Wireless connectivity is referred to networking technology that is used for connection between two nodes or devices without the use of cable, cords and wires. Wireless connectivity is a method that allows the consumers to avoid costly installation of cables within the premises for connectivity between devices and systems.

The penetration of Wi-Fi in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors as a wireless LAN connection pushes the demand for Wi-Fi enabled smart lighting. The pre-existing Wi-Fi equipped infrastructure tends to use Wi-Fi connectivity for smart lights. Further, the penetration of IoT based technologies in developing economies is lucrative to create opportunities for the market in future. In addition, Bluetooth is used in smart lighting infrastructure as wireless connectivity technology. This wireless technology inter-links devices and provides remote access to the users. For instance, smart LED bulb by Svarochi provide users with Bluetooth connectivity, which helps them to remotely access the device to control illumination, hue of lights, and other features.

Key Players:

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Nexcom International

Atmel Corporation and Mediatek Inc.

Factors such as demand for wireless networks in development of smart infrastructure, growth in adoption of AI assistants, and integration of IoT in surveillance cameras drives the market. However,high installation and maintenance cost in wireless network system hampers the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of IoT & AI technology for smart lightning and growth in development in smart city projects, especially in APAC is expected to further increase demand for wireless connectivity technology.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wireless Connectivity Technology Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2026 with respect to five major regions. The Wireless Connectivity Technology Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

