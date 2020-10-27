Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Owing to the rapid adoption of smart technologies such as IoT and Big Data, wireless fire detection system market share has witnessed a remarkable uptick of late. The convergence of integrated solutions coupled with a marked increase in the deployment of advanced fire detection systems would further augment product demand.

Apparently, the new-age systems offer enhanced aesthetics by eliminating the need for drilling holes and cabling requirements, prevent the utilization of asbestos, and provide ease-of-installation. Subject to this, technology providers have focused on developing advanced fire detection technologies so as to ensure security and safety in new construction projects, that would consequentially aid wireless fire detection system industry.

wireless fire detection system market is slated to surpass 4 mn units by 2024.

With the advent of IoT, wireless fire detection system market share has been experiencing a notable growth in the past few years. Traction for sensors and detectors has helped consumers monitor their houses remotely. Predominantly, controllability and accuracy of the wireless fire detection system have risen, and the visualization of the data has leveraged users to monitor room environment intuitively.

Wireless fire detection system is breaking the shackles in the market as being niche and expensive. Needless to say, wireless technology has turned out to be an indispensable, flexible solution for several architects, owners, installers, specifiers and fire professionals. Lately, wireless fire detection system market trend is driven by the integration of sensors within a single detector, thereby leading to enhanced efficiency and reduced cost.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market. They are as follows:

Apollo Fire Detectors Fire Limited, Argus Security, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, CWSI Systems, Detectomat GmbH, Electro Detectors Ltd, EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd, Eurofyre Ltd, Halma PLC, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. (Esser), Johnson Controls (Tyco), Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sterling Safety Systems, United Technologies, Zeta Alarm Systems

With China witnessing a dramatic surge in population following the adoption of two-child policy on December 27th, 2015, China has remained the frontrunner with respect to adoption of the technology. Unflagging efforts of Chinese government to propel electricity, roads & rails, and telecommunication have had positive influence in the growth of wireless fire detection system.

Expansion of smart cities across developing countries such as China and India have provided unparalleled support to the stakeholders vying to bolster wireless fire detection system market share. Palpable trend of infrastructure development and penetration of wireless connectivity in developing regions such as Brazil, India and China are touted as major drivers stimulating wireless fire detection system market share.

While the adoption of radio fire alarm systems has augured well in emerging economies (EEs), need advanced safety and security features will fuel wireless fire detection system market growth in advanced economies (AEs).

