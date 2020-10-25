Wireless LAN Controller Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Wireless LAN controller market is estimated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025, owing to the increasing business need to manage widespread and intricate LAN infrastructure along with the surging acceptance of cloud-based WLAN controllers for managing network devices. Increasing Bring Your Own Device trend, which necessitates the presence of robust network security in enterprises, will drive WLAN controller market growth through 2025. The rising need for integrated connectivity and security for mobile clients also impacts WLAN controller market trends.

Surge in the deployment of both outdoor and indoor access points by several companies will foster Wireless LAN controller market share, to be able to meet business’ coverage needs. With a rapid expansion of enterprises, there has been a rising requirement for a reliable wireless infrastructure that can support an extensive array of network applications & resources.

Subsequently, there has been a rise in the use of products which offer security and connectivity for IoT devices and the mobile clients. Growing demand for such devices will stimulate the demand for WLAN controllers that help offer centralized management for every access point as well as other devices that are used within enterprise network.

Increasing demand for IoT and BYOD will help expand the coverage areas in the enterprise and also trigger the need for the deployment of more controllers. This will ease the management of the network and enhance efficiency.

Manufacturers have started integrating the abilities of controllers into network devices like switches and routers that help companies use a single device for control and management of the network. This will help propel the integrated WLAN controllers demand in the forthcoming years.

Integrated Wireless LAN controller market share has been estimated to register a CAGR of more than 9% between 2019-2025. Incorporation of security functions like encryption into network devices and prevention of intrusion will offer security for important LAN applications.

Standalone WLAN controllers are also expected to witness steady adoption, but the challenges in configuring each standalone unit individually will bolster integrated product demand, fueling wireless LAN controller market outlook.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Wireless LAN Controller Market. They are as follows:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NETGEAR, Ruckus Networks, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Zyxel Communications Corporation

IT enterprises have been facing challenges as they adopt new network devices & technologies which in turn has triggered the need for WLAN controllers to enable all the IT companies to centralize ther processes. This helps them to extend their network flexibility in order to reduce the extra hardware maintenance costs.

Boom in the adoption of smartphones has induced internet penetration which has imposed a deep pressure over the telecom companies for their legacy network architecture transformation. This has also resulted in rising need for WLAN controllers that will allow monitor consumer data traffic that is used by mobile applications & data companies as well as provide visibility of the network environment.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Wireless LAN Controller Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. Standalone

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Integrated

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Wireless LAN Controller Market, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Key trends, by enterprise size

6.2. Large enterprises

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/ Small Office/Home Office (SOHO)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 7. Wireless LAN Controller Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, by application

7.2. IT & Telecom

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.3. BFSI

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.4. Healthcare

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.5. Retail

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.6. Manufacturing

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.7. Government & Public Sector

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.8. Transportation & Logistics

7.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

