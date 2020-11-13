Wireless LAN Controller Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast 2020-2025

Wireless LAN controller market is estimated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025, owing to the increasing business need to manage widespread and intricate LAN infrastructure along with the surging acceptance of cloud-based WLAN controllers for managing network devices. Increasing Bring Your Own Device trend, which necessitates the presence of robust network security in enterprises, will drive WLAN controller market growth through 2025. The rising need for integrated connectivity and security for mobile clients also impacts Wireless LAN controller market trends.

In terms of the application landscape, wireless LAN controller market is bifurcated into government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail, and others.

The retail segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth between 2019-2025, primarily fueled by surging acceptance of latest technology by the retail sector to offer better customer experience and convenience. The constant increase in the number of retail companies across the globe will further advance Wireless LAN controller market. For instance, Aldi, supermarket chain with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries, has recently declared plans to open a new store in Chattanooga city, Tennessee, USA this fall.

With respect to type, integrated WLAN controllers have gained considerable demand over the last decade. Manufacturers across the globe are combining the product with various network devices like routers and switches in order to allow entities to use a single device for monitoring and controlling the entire network ecosystem.

The integration of security functions like encryption into network devices and intrusion prevention will offer security for business-critical wireless LAN solutions.

Europe Wireless LAN controller market has showcased enormous growth trends over the years. High penetration of the internet in the region along with the extensive use of wired and wireless devices and the growing use of cloud-based solutions will improve the manageability of the network infrastructure.

The technology companies spread across Europe are joining hands with cloud solution providers with an aim to accelerate the adoption of wireless technologies for enterprise consumers. For example, during the year 2018, Atos announced an alliance with Google Cloud to back the wireless needs of enterprise clients in domains like data analytics, hybrid cloud, and machine learning.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Wireless LAN Controller Market. They are as follows:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NETGEAR, Ruckus Networks, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Zyxel Communications Corporation

WLAN controllers find extensive use in the transportation and logistics industry. the presence of an extremely reliable wireless connectivity plays an integral role in enhancing the communication process in the wide transportation and logistics sector. The e-commerce sector has widened the prospects for logistics, as an increasing amount of people depend on online purchases, especially during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

To ensure a continuous flow of operations, the transportation and logistics giants use advanced network technologies that offer high-speed connectivity for enhancing wireless mobility and improve operational efficiency. Logistics entities are moving away from conventional wired networking systems to wireless connectivity options to support mobility across remote people and devices.

