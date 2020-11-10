Wireless Mesh Network Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Growing demand for faster and reliable data transmission is likely to drive global wireless mesh network market outlook. Wireless mesh technologies are witnessing major uptake in organizations to support high bandwidth requirements of IoT devices. These networks offer high data transmission speeds, as well as maximum network coverage, even in remote areas. Mesh networks offer high network coverage, which enables automation systems and smart devices to operate efficiently.

Mesh Wi-Fi appliances offer scalable deployment without the requirement of cabling each access to the router. This significantly reduces deployment complexities and installation costs and will hence favor wireless mesh technology deployment in the coming years. In terms of revenue, wireless mesh network market is forecast to surpass USD 8 billion by 2026.

Component-wise, the platform segment is estimated to showcase a CAGR of more than 15% over 2020-2026 owing to robust proliferation of mesh networking platforms for supporting wireless infrastructure. These platforms facilitate device manufacturers to embed a variety of smart features into their mesh-enabled products, such as home automation, voice recognition, and email & calendar management. In 2018, Asus launched a new mesh networking platform named Asus Lyra. The platform enables voice-enabled home automation features.

The surging adoption of 4.9 GHz spectrum for public safety-related communications may fuel wireless mesh network market growth. Governments worldwide are allocating a specific spectrum for ensuring public security and safety. For instance, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has specifically allocated the 4.94 – 4.99 GHz spectrum to strengthen the security of human life and environment as well as ensuring that all communications related to public safety & security are transmitted over a reliable frequency spectrum.

The wireless mesh network market will also benefit from the commercialization of the 4.9 GHz spectrum, primarily to aid communication for critical infrastructure industries like utilities & energy. On this note, it is expected that the 4.9 GHz frequency segment might register 15% CAGR over the forecast period, creating lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the wireless mesh network market

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Wireless Mesh Network Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., Aruba Networks, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Concentris Systems LLC., Digi International, eero LLC., Firetide, Inc., Fluidmesh Networks, LLC., Google LLC, Hype Labs, Inc., LumenRadio AB, Mesh Dynamics, Inc., Netgear, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Rajant Corporation, Ruckus Networks (ARRIS), StrixSystems, Synapse Wireless, Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation

APAC wireless mesh network is set to record 20% CAGR between 2020-2026 owing to extensive proliferation in smart home technologies and home automation. Increased bandwidth capacity and low infrastructure costs offered by local mesh network providers may fuel new demand for these solutions for driving residential IoT systems.

The deployment of mesh networks across smart city services such as smart gas & utility meters, public Wi-Fi, and smart streetlights may further accelerate APAC wireless mesh market dynamics.

