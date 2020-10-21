Wireless Mesh Network Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2026

Growing inclination towards IoT technologies is expected to accelerate wireless mesh network market between 2020-2026. Notably, users are leveraging wireless mesh networks to support high bandwidth requirements of IoT devices. These networks can offer superior data transmission speed and robust network coverage in remote areas.

Moreover, the technology facilitates efficient and smooth operations of smart devices and operations systems without network-related issues. Mesh networks are tremendously scalable as new access points can effortlessly be integrated into existing systems to extend the range of a network.

Based on these aspects, predicts that the global wireless mesh network market may exceed USD 8 billion by 2026.

Governments worldwide are leveraging 4.9 GHz spectrum for ensuring public security and safety. The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has allocated the 4.94 GHz – 4.99 GHz spectrum to strengthen the security landscape of humans and environment. Moreover, the agency has ensured that all communications related to security and public safety are transmitted over a reliable frequency spectrum.

Commercialization of the 4.9 GHz spectrum, especially to support communication for critical infrastructure segments like energy & utilities, may drive wireless mesh market share. Based on these aspects, studies suggest that the 4.9 GHz frequency segment may record 15% CAGR in the forthcoming years.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Wireless Mesh Network Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., Aruba Networks, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Concentris Systems LLC., Digi International, eero LLC., Firetide, Inc., Fluidmesh Networks, LLC., Google LLC, Hype Labs, Inc., LumenRadio AB, Mesh Dynamics, Inc., Netgear, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Rajant Corporation, Ruckus Networks (ARRIS), StrixSystems, Synapse Wireless, Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation

APAC wireless mesh network market is anticipated to register a 20% CAGR on account of extensive proliferation in home automation and technologies. Low infrastructure cost and increased bandwidth offered by local industry participants could accelerate the demand for these solutions across residential IoT systems.

Burgeoning deployment of mesh networks in smart city services like public Wi-Fi, smart gas & utility meters, and smart streetlights may improve business prospects for companies in APAC wireless mesh network market.

