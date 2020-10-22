Wireless Testing Market 2020 Explosive Growth and Key Trends Analysis Anritsu, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., EXFO, Intertek Testing Services Taiwan

The recent advancements in wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques of products are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the wireless testing market. Increasing advancement in wireless technologies such as NFC (Near-Field Communications), Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi is propelling the growth of the wireless testing market. Increasing developments in technologies such as AI, IoT, etc. is expected to generate several opportunities for the wireless testing market during the forecast period.

Leading Wireless Testing Market Players:

Anritsu, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., EXFO Inc., Intertek Testing Services Taiwan Ltd., Keysight Technologies, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, SGS SA, T?V NORD GROUP, VIAVI Solutions Inc.

The prime objective of wireless testing is the evaluation of the safety and quality of products to assure consumers that a manufacturer has followed international and national regulations and industry standards that ensure environmental protection, product quality, and public health and safety. Moreover, wireless testing also assures consumers that products tested are harmless and safe to use as well as fulfill all performance standards. The wireless testing of products before their deployment is vital to ensure their quality, hence the demand for wireless testing services has increased expressively.

The “Global Wireless Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the wireless testing market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless testing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, connectivity, applications. The global wireless testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wireless testing market.

The global wireless testing market is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity, applications. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as equipment, services. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as wireless network testing technologies, wireless device testing technologies. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunication, energy and power, medical devices, aerospace and defense, industrial, others (research, education, government).

