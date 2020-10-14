Wireless USB Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Apple, Microsoft, Toshiba

Wireless USB is a short-range and high-bandwidth wireless technology that enables the high-speed computer peripheral interface USB (universal serial bus) to be wireless. This is a wire replacement of existing USB technology using a multi-band orthogonal frequency division multiplexing radio technique. USB is the fast-growing technology and now above 80% of all devices support USB connectivity to a personal computer. The wireless USB has reduced the number of wires and cost these cables. The scalable architecture of wireless USB enables the technology to upgrade the data transfer rate of more than 1 Gbps. The lack of easiness of using wired USB is the major factor driving the wireless USB popularity.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Apple Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),Dell Inc. (United States),Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Lenovo Group Limited, (China),HP Development Company, L.P. (United States),Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland),Samsung (South Korea),Zebronics India Pvt Ltd. (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Commercial, Household), Data Transfer Types (Bulk Transfer, Interrupt Transfers, Isochronous Transfers, Control Transfers), Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Infrared, Other)

Market Influencing Trends:

Trend for Wireless USB with Power Management System

Deployment of Wireless USB with Flash Devices

Challenges that Market May Face:

Increasing Cost of Wireless USB

Growth Drivers

Wireless USB offers Security Owing to Secure Relationship Between Connection Sharing Devices

Backward Compatibility

Growing Demand from Consumer Electronics Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Wireless USB Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

