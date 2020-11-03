Without local care, children with cancer in the north and northeast

There is no child cancer treatment center in Roraima. Therefore, according to the Helena Piccardi de Andrade Silva Association, it is currently the state that sends most of the children and adolescents to the Hospital de Amor, the former Barretos (SP) cancer hospital (AHPAS), a non-profit organization that has been working for helping children with this disease works.

The Hospital do Amor is not the only one that receives patients from other countries. Maristella Bergamo Francisco dos Reis, assistant doctor in pediatric oncology at the Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto, explains that the most critical situation is in the north and northeast, especially outside of large urban centers. In the case of the capital, Boa Vista (RO), many patients with the tumor come from within at an advanced stage of its progression.

“I see the situation of cancer in children and adolescents very differently in the country because on the one hand we have the big hubs, mainly in the south and southeast, and on the other hand in the northeast and north with a great lack of services. For example, here in São Paulo we mainly receive a lot of children from these regions and there is a difference in the death rate. We see more deaths in the north and northeast than in the southeast, ”he explains.

A study found that in 2014 there were 2,724 deaths from cancer among children and adolescents (0-19 years old) in the country.

Regarding the specific case of Roraima, Reis says that a young woman is being treated in his department. “She is 18 years old and has a baby. A great oncologist accompanies them there [em Roraima] and go out of their way to help you. Still, she has to come to São Paulo for some things, ”she adds.

According to the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (INCA), there is a tendency for children and adolescents to have shorter latency periods because it usually grows quickly and becomes quite invasive, but more responsive to chemotherapy.

According to the medical director of the Hospital de Amor Infantojuvenil, Dr. Luiz Fernando Lopes, the children’s HA department has all the prerequisites to treat children with the same quality as in highly developed countries (experienced specialists, adequate medication and excellent structure), but none of this affects children’s lives if they don’t come for treatment early. He explains that Brazil has few bone marrow transplant centers (BMTs) specializing in the pediatric population.

“Since 2012, our department for children and adolescents has been the headquarters of the Brazilian cooperative for myelodysplastic syndromes in pediatrics. For this reason, children and adolescents from across the country with suspected myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) – rare groups of premalignant diseases that are at risk of converting to leukemia – or juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (LMMJ) – are also called a rare disease the Hospital de Amor for diagnosis and treatment, including bone marrow transplant, ”he reports.

Many of these children arrive with support from government programs like the TFD (Treatment Outside the Home) which insures the cost of the patient and companion’s expense through the release of living expenses and passage.

For Reis, the treatment outside the home means great suffering for both the patient and his family: “If the child there in Roraima has cancer, it doesn’t come and go, but moves here. The child is subsidized (through the TFD, government program), the family uses this money to prevent them from coming and going. TFD is only for the child and one more companion, so she is very isolated, away from her brothers, away from her father, often from her grandparents. It is very sad for them, both for the child and for the mother or for those who accompany them. ”

The forum will discuss issues related to the treatment of childhood cancer

According to INCA, cancer in children and adolescents (0 to 19 years of age) is considered rare compared to cancer in adults, representing between 2% and 3% of all malignant tumors registered in Brazil. Therefore, it must be examined separately as it has different clinical behaviors and histological origins. The topic on November 23rd will be the II. AHPAS Forum for the integral treatment of children and adolescents with cancer, organized by AHPAS.

The non-profit association founded in 1999 offers special transport options for children and adolescents during the entire treatment period in the city of São Paulo. The capital of São Paulo has most of the treatment centers in the central region, that is, away from patients’ homes, on the outskirts of the city.

Specialized transport guarantees quality of life, regular access to hospitals and increased chances of recovery, as the patient is spared the difficulties of public transport and arrives at the hospital much more willing and treatment-oriented. The return home is also easy, minimizing the discomfort caused by a day of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Tatiana Piccardi is a professor at the Federal Institute for Education, Science and Technology of São Paulo and co-founder and volunteer of the organization. “AHPAS occurred after the death of my daughter Helena at the age of only five due to a very severe brain tumor. Luiz Maurício, the father, and I decided to turn our pain into a solid construction and founded AHPAS. The name of the association pays homage to our Helena, the beautiful angel who still guides the steps of everyone involved in building the solidarity network that began with the establishment of AHPAS, ”he explains.

The reports of the families visited describe the change in disposition not only of the child present, but of the entire family

She says she has seen a significant change in the lives of the patients seen by the association. “All reports from the families visited describe the change in disposition, not just of the child or young person present, but of the entire family, who feel welcome and respected, spared and cared for. In addition to transportation, complementary services have been offered over the years, always taking into account the need for full care for a full recovery. So today we also have the program “Education in Motion” (educational, leisure and cultural project on board the vehicles), the Roda de Conversa (monthly meetings with parents, mothers and carers to find solutions and mutual Support) of the Survivors Support Center for families who have unfortunately lost their children to cancer, ”he reports.

“We understand that the death of the child cannot be the end of care as the family still needs care. Finally, I would like to highlight the AHPAS Social Service, which monitors on a case-by-case basis and helps to set the framework for the measures necessary for the balance of each family served, ”he adds.

The cure for childhood cancer has not yet been achieved in many cases, particularly due to the lack of early diagnosis

The idea is that AHPAS is an institution that is increasingly focused on providing comprehensive care for children, adolescents and health. Today the institution develops measures that encompass education, culture and social assistance in order to guarantee comprehensive care.

“We know that in many cases the cure for childhood cancer has not yet been achieved, especially due to the lack of an early diagnosis. Through the Saudar Study Group, which launched the II AHPAS Forum, we are trying to become increasingly committed to measures early detection. In this regard, we already have information materials and, above all, the project “The Experience of Cancer in Adolescence – Conversation with Young People in Treatment”, an interactive lecture in schools with the participation of young people who are undergoing treatment or who are cured , created. It is an inspiring meeting that gives advice on symptoms and encourages young people to deepen the meaning of life, ”says the founder of the association.

Today AHPAS has a solidarity network made up of companies and individuals who donate services and / or other values ​​that may or may not be integrated for certain projects. Volunteers run a charity bazaar and donation group. “Thanks to this creativity, commitment and agility in decision-making by our board of directors (also voluntarily), AHPAS manages to survive the biggest crisis we have all gone through, ie the crisis triggered by Covid-19,” explains Piccardi.

At the end of the interview with Brasil de Fato, a hopeful request: “I want to encourage all people in our country and even abroad to take part in our online forum next November 23rd, today, National Campaign to Combat Child and Childhood Youth cancer. Talking about childhood and adolescent cancer is crucial. We need to know more about local realities so that our actions meet the needs of our people. Only discussions in forums of this kind enable this collaborative exchange for the benefit of the cause of children and adolescents with cancer. And everyone must be involved in this exchange: civil society, the third sector, companies and government, ”concludes the co-founder of AHPAS.

