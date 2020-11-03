Without protection in the fight against the pandemic. Valencia may have to compensate 3,000 doctors – Executive Digest

The now known judgment of the Social Court No. 5 of Alicante, which condemns the Ministry of Health to provide all personal protective equipment (PPE) required for health professionals “in sufficient quantity and quality”, opens the door to around 3,000 doctors demanding compensation for the pandemic without the resources required.

The decision, reported by the Spanish “El Confidencial”, notes that, according to an emergency statement approved by the Autonomous Administration itself on February 27, 2020, the department failed to comply with the regulations on the prevention of occupational risks.

According to the decision, this violation led to a “serious risk to the health and safety” of these doctors, “which causes their direct risk of infection” from Covid-19.

The trade union organization responsible for the action, CESM-CV, has already announced that it will appeal the decision because it is sending those affected on the path of administrative disputes in order to receive the corresponding compensation.

In light of the foregoing, CESM-CV’s Legal Department believes that it should be the court that determines the amounts of financial compensation claimed by doctors, which vary from € 2,500 to € 600,000 depending on the damage caused.

This decision is the first in a series of complaints filed by the union. Therefore, the judicial solution of the cases filed in Benidorm, Elche, Castellón and Valencia, which will presumably follow the same line, is still missing.

In this first decision by the Alicante court, CESM-CV represents around 300 professionals, but the sum of all complaints – another one being filed in Alicante with more people affected – brings together between 2500 and 3000 doctors.

The union assumes that the next sentences will already take into account the values ​​of the compensation and for the time being avoids resorting to the route between litigation and administration.