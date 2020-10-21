Woman dies attacked by crocodile in Central Mozambique – World

A 25-year-old woman from Chemba, central Mozambique, died Monday when she was attacked by a crocodile while she was fetching water from a river.

In this case, the number of deaths caused by crocodiles in that district of Sofala province this year rises to seven, according to the district’s permanent secretariat.

The population mainly uses the river for agricultural and fishing activities.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development (Mitader) in 2016, the crocodile and elephant are among the most victimized wild animals in the country.

That year, at least 95 people died as a result of wild animal attacks in Mozambique, of whom 43 were victims of crocodile attacks and 10 of elephant attacks.