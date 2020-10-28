Woman donates a bag of sex toys to charity … by mistake – world

A woman accidentally sent a bag of sex toys to a charity, according to the Daily Star newspaper. The wife and husband tried to organize the house and separated all of their goods in different boxes. In the nightstand drawer he had sex toys and jewelry of sentimental value, and the very contents of that drawer he put in a bag among so many others that he later delivered to a local charity. However, it was only realized too late.

The sexual goods even included a necklace from a friend of her husband’s who had already passed away.

The next day, the woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, returned to the facility to try to change the situation. A member of the team asked what was in the bag so he could help find it. He tried to hide it, but the man finally realized what it contained.

The woman still managed to find many of her belongings, except for the necklace and some more daring items.