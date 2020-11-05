Woman in serious condition after collision between car and truck in Montalegre – Portugal

A collision between a light and a heavy vehicle on Thursday afternoon in Chã, Montalegre, resulted in serious injuries to a woman and minor injuries to her husband in his seventies.

The warning for the accident was given at 3:24 p.m. and there were 15 emergency services at the construction site, supported by six vehicles between the fire fighters from Montalegre, INEM and GNR.

According to David Teixeira, commander of the Montalegre volunteer firefighters, “the violence of the collision was very visible and the ground was wet. The female victim had to be released and the couple were taken to Chaves Hospital”.

The driver of the heavy vehicle escaped the accident unharmed. The core for the criminal investigation of traffic accidents is responsible for understanding the causes of the collision.