Woman stabs security guard who asked her to put on mask in stock – world

A woman stabbed a security guard in a Chicago, United States, store after asking him to wear a mask while shopping. The attack happened last Sunday.

The assailant, who stabbed the victim with 27 stitches, was with another woman when he was asked to put on a face mask and disinfectant. However, they refused and started filming the security guard while he asked them to leave.

At that moment the man tried to grab the firing cell phone and was hit by the two women. Jessica Hill, 21, pulled a knife into her pocket and stabbed the security guard while the other young woman, 18, held his hair.

The 32-year-old man suffered knife wounds on his chest, back, neck and arms. The suspicion even kicked him after he fell to the ground. Despite the injuries, the guard managed to grab the two sisters in the store while the police arrived.

Both were arrested and charged with attempted murder. The victim was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition. The attack was recorded by surveillance cameras and the sisters were held on bail and awaited trial.