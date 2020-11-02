“Women will like him”: Sean Connery, the Scot with a thousand charms – current

It is said that it was Dana, the wife of 007 co-producer Cubby Broccoli, who convinced him to consider Sean Connery for the role of James Bond. Strong names from the cinema of the time such as Richard Burton, Cary Grant and Rex Harrison were in the pipeline. All excellent candidates, all excellent actors, none of them with Sean Connery’s voice and accent. And even less with this air that is no trickster – but touches you very well – and divinely divines itself when it is enveloped in a certain charm and in an ocean of a thousand charms, like only Sean Connery. For Cubby Broccoli’s wife, this Scottish actor had the “magnetism and sexual chemistry” needed to play James Bond. Bond’s creator Fleming disagreed. It turns out that broccoli was right in the end and Fleming was wrong.

“Women will like him”

It was 1957 when Sean Connery got his first lead role in Blood Money, a BBC version of Requiem for a Heavyweight in which the Scot played a boxer whose career was in decline. He became famous in America when actor Jack Palance refused to travel to London as part of that film, and then Jacqueline Hill, future wife of the film’s producer, Alvin Rakoff, suggested to Sean: “The women will like him” he explained.

A year later, Sean Connery faced Lana Turner in Another Time, Another Place (1958). This actress’ friend, gangster Johnny Stompanato, reacted badly to rumors of a possible romance between the actors who appeared at the time, broke into the set and pulled out a gun. Connery managed to grab it and dominate it with no further intervention required. The reality is that women liked him. And the directors’ wives were always right in bringing this fact to the attention of their husbands: Connery’s (undeniable) seductive power, Sean Connery. The Scottish actor died at the age of 90, the BBC reported on the morning of October 31. And with him the sexiest voice of all time and the most incomparable accent in history.