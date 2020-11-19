“Wonder Woman 1984” is coming for Christmas

“We’ve all been expecting this for a long time,” writes lead actress Gal Gadot. Now the theatrical release of “Wonder Woman 1984” has finally been set.

Los Angeles (AP) – No further delay for “Wonder Woman 1984”: due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theatrical release of the superhero story had already been postponed several times, but now it should stay on Christmas, as announced Warner Bros. studio

But there is a surprise: at the same time the film will also be released on December 25 on the HBO Max streaming service of the multimedia group Warner Media. There are usually weeks between the appearance in the cinema and the subsequent exploitation in streaming.

“It’s time,” lead actress Gal Gadot wrote on Twitter. “We’ve all waited a long time for this.” It hadn’t been an easy decision, but Covid had messed up the whole world. Director Patty Jenkins said in a statement that she hoped the film would bring “some joy and a respite” around Christmas time. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins recommended viewers to watch the “Wonder Woman” sequel on the big screen as long as Covid rules are followed in theaters.

The international film’s release outside the United States is scheduled for December 16, writes the industry magazine. In major markets in the United States and around the world, cinemas are either closed due to the coronavirus crisis or may only open with low occupancy. Numerous scheduled movie releases have been postponed to 2021 in recent months.

“Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gadot as an Amazon fighter is expected to hit US theaters in June. Several postponements due to the crown followed, the last from October to December. The original “Wonder Woman” film starring Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright was a huge success in 2017. Jenkins (“Monster”) shot the sequel in multiple locations across three countries.