World Health Organization Director General in quarantine but with no symptoms – Executive Digest

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that he had started a quarantine after coming into contact with a person infected with Covid-19 and said he had no symptoms.

“I am fine and I have no symptoms, but I will be quarantined for the next few days according to WHO protocols and work from home,” wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday evening on Twitter.

“It is extremely important that we all adhere to health standards. In this way we will break the chains of transmission (…), suppress the virus and protect health systems, ”he added.

The WHO official spearheaded initiatives by the United Nations Health Authority to fight the pandemic.

In early October, he was forced to defend the work of WHO, particularly accused by United States President Donald Trump of incompetence in dealing with the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused almost 1.2 million deaths and more than 46 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.