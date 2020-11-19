Wound Closure Devices Market is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Top Players – B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew., Baxter, KCI Licensing Inc., 3M, Teleflex Incorporated

Global Wound Closure Devices Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Wound Closure Devices Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Wound Closure Devices Market

Global wound closure devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the surging demand for the reduction in the surgical expenditure, and the capability of enhancing the therapeutic outcome by reducing the hospital stay, is driving the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global wound closure devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Ethicon US LLC., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Radcliffe Cardiology, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew., Baxter, KCI Licensing Inc., 3M, Teleflex Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast, TISSIUM, Arthrex Inc., DACH Medical Group, IVT Medical Ltd., Dolphin Sutures, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Welfare Medical Ltd., Riverpoint Medical and CryoLife Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Wound Closure Devices Market

Wound closure devices are instruments which are used to close the wound from the edges so that recovery can be made. These devices are usually used by the surgeon at the time of surgeries. The various devices such as strips aid, mechanical wound closure devices, adhesives, staples and sutures are used which helps to reduce the risk of infection by minimizing the tissue trauma and preventing blood loss. These devices have gained a lot of attention due to technological advancement in the field of surgery.

Wound Closure Devices Market Drivers

The surge in the cosmetic and plastic surgeries has driven the market growth

The rising incidences of burns and traumas is boosting the market growth

The sport related injuries have increased which has propelled the market growth

Various technological advancements in surgical field has contributed to the growth of the market

Wound Closure Devices Market Restraints

The minimally invasive surgeries demand have increased which has hindered the market growth

The reimbursement policies are unfavorable which may hamper the market growth

Various side effects associated with the wound closure device has restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Wound Closure Devices Market

Wound Closure Devices Market : By Device

Adhesives

Staples

Sutures

Mechanical Devices

Wound Closure Devices Market : By Application

Burns

Ulcer

Surgical Wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Wound Closure Devices Market : By Type of Wound

Acute Wound

Chronic Wound

Wound Closure Devices Market : By End User

Hospitals

Community Healthcare Service Providers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Wound Closure Devices Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Teleflex Incorporated received the FDA approval for wound closure devices which will increase their wound healing capabilities. The device is intended for large bore femoral arterial access site closure. This approval will help the company in increasing the customer acquisition rate as this device facilitates fast and reliable wound closure.

In March 2017, Ethicon US LLC and DePuy Synthes introduced a customized wound closure kit. It was launched to improve efficiencies and to improve the patient outcomes in orthopedic surgery. This launch has increased the product portfolio of the company as well as increases their customer experience.

