Writer Eva Menasse recommends letting go

How do you overcome the partial block with profit? Writer Eva Menasse has some suggestions ready.

Berlin (dpa) – Writer Eva Menasse (50) sees letting go as a topic in the coming weeks of the Corona break.

“Anger, impatience and rebellion, perhaps fear and despair follow on their own. You can hold the window open for them while you air the air and bow in a friendly greeting. Out with you,” writes the Viennese native in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

In view of the partial block, he advises not to run over. “Don’t tell me about digital cultural consumption, online yoga and cooking class webinars, don’t ask too much of yourself and others.”

One of his ideas: “Maybe you should sit down and try to divide your previous life into sections on a piece of paper. Suddenly, as if drawn by a magical thread, memories will arise, one after the other: “You never told me!” And always write only the good, leaving out the bad. If it doesn’t work right away, open the window again. If you make an effort, many beautiful things will come out. “

According to her, it could be the weeks for the seemingly unimportant details, for the interior, for the little surprise. “It could be weeks of gratitude, for not being parcel carriers, for not having to deliver ICU patients for ten hours, for not having to decide which measures will save us and which will not. Swallow the whistles, it’s all over. “

Eva Menasse’s books include “Vienna” and “Quasikristalle”, she lives in Berlin.