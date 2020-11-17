X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Analysis To 2024 – Future Growth Outlook with Business Opportunities

X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market is likely to foresee lucrative growth due to its expanding application scope in drug safety and medical research. Technologically advanced X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy systems are preferred highly among scientists and researchers that are working towards the discovery of drugs that can treat chronic diseases like cancer. Current developments like anti-cancer nanoparticles will surge the demand for XPS techniques.

One of the fastest-emerging verticals within the healthcare and medical devices space, global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market size is estimated to be worth over US$820 million by 2024. Explained below are some of the major trends bolstering the industry outlook.

XPS systems are bifurcated into monochromatic and non-monochromatic on the basis of the light source. Monochromatic XPS industry size was valued at US$427.7 million in 2017. Monochromatic sources of light are generally preferred in modern research and development activities. It consists of a xenon gas tube powered by a high voltage source that produces resultant signal and provides accurate analysis of surfaces. Monochromatic light is suitable for the analysis of biological and organic compounds which makes it preferable in the medical sector.

In addition to healthcare industry, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductors are among the major application sectors of XPS. In 2017, healthcare application segment held more than 31.8% revenue share of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. Currently, XPS technology is being used in characterization of nanoparticles that are used in cancer treatment and formulation of anticancer drugs. For example, graphene is characterized via technology advanced XPS systems for developing targeted cancer therapies and ensuring effective drug delivery.

Germany X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market size is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 5.8% through 2024. Research institutes across the country are adopting technologically advanced XPS equipment in the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases. Scientists at a Berlin-based research organization had recently developed an anticancer treatment that utilizes nanoparticles characterized via XPS. Iron oxide nanoparticles are accurately characterized through XPS and can be used to destroy malignant cells.

The competitive landscape of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market includes Kratos Analytical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kett, Evans Analytical Group, JEOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa, Intertek, Mitsubishi Electric, and V G Scienta among many others.

