X-Ray Security Screening System Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2024

When it comes to bolstering security at airports, stakeholders in X-ray security screening system market vouch for X-rays to augment operational efficiency of security. In a bid to give a new dimension to aviation security, governments are unabatingly embracing sophisticated security screening equipment.

Skyjacking surge stories grabbed headlines in 1972 and accordingly X-ray security screening system gained significance. Besides, rampant terrorist activities across regions have signified the importance of security screening. The transition of airline security screening exhibits an exceptional example pertaining to the implementation of a technical security control in the shape of X-ray security screening system.

X-ray security screening system market is gaining immense impetus in the wake of contraband items like weapons, drugs, and humans being illicitly transported across borders. Accordingly, no cargo, luggage and even humans go unchecked at commercial spectrums such as malls or movie theaters. Estimates claim X-ray security system market to surpass US$ 3bn by 2024.

The 9/11 attack led to incredibly disastrous effects worldwide. Consequently, post the incident, the significance of implementing X-ray security screening systems across airports, malls, and other major commercial spaces became a mandate. Rising fear of terrorism has thus signified the preponderance of X-ray security screening system market trends.

The infamous November 2015 Paris attacks also left hundreds of people dead and wounded in a major stadium, a concrete hall, restaurants and bars. Inevitably, President Francois Hollande implemented the scanning equipment in all the public places, thereby bolstering X-ray security screening system market outlook.

There has been notable surge in the popularity of X-ray security screening systems with pervasive terrorist attacks as governments across regions vie to establish protection at significant commercial spaces.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the X-Ray Security Screening System Market. They are as follows:

Airbus SE, Apple, Inc., BMW Group, General Electric, General Motors, Haier Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LG Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Schneider Electric, Tesla, Inc., Thales Group, Toyota Motors, Volkswagen AG

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has stated that India and China are set to account for nearly 50% of the air passenger growth globally in the span of next 20 years. With rising number of people preferring air travel, X-ray security screening system market share has gained impetus in recent years.

Rising trade across borders in India and China is expected to woo stakeholders, thereby propelling X-ray security screening system market. Markedly, Astrophysics joined hands with local supplier to supply X-ray security screening system for the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in South Korea later this year. Accordingly, APAC is set to provide lucrative opportunities to players vying to expand their footprints in X-ray security screening system.

