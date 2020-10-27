Xutos’ concerts in Porto and Plutonio in Lisbon are postponed for Saturday – Culture



The concerts of Xutos & Pontapés and Plutonio in Porto and Lisbon, planned for Saturday, were postponed by decision of the artists and the organization due to the restricted mobility between the communities. This Tuesday was announced.

The Xutos & Pontapés concert at Pavilhão Rosa Mota has been postponed to December 12 and the Plutonio concert in Campo Pequeno to November 8, organizer Everything is New (EIN) said in a statement released today, adding that “The tickets were already purchased for October 31st, will remain valid for the new date (it is not necessary to exchange tickets).”

“According to the decision of the Council of Ministers to restrict access to shows only to residents of the same municipality and residents of neighboring municipalities or the same metropolitan area, EIN who [promotora] PEV, Os Xutos & Pontapés and Plutonio have decided to postpone their announced shows to October 31st in order to give all viewers who have purchased tickets the opportunity to attend the shows, “the statement said.

The government has determined that citizens are not allowed to move out of their usual place of residence between Friday (October 30) 00:00 and November 03 06:00, but there are several exceptions.

According to the decision of the Council of Ministers, trips to participate in cultural shows are exempt from the restrictions if the trips take place between municipalities on the border of habitual residence or in the same metropolitan area, provided that they have the appropriate ticket and return to their habitual residence.

The Saturday shows by Xutos & Pontapés and Plutonio would be the first in a series of 40 shows by Portuguese artists, music but also humorists that will take place at Campo Pequeno and Pavilhão Rosa Mota until December 19th.

The initiative “20 20 Culture for Everyone”, in which Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML) and the organizers EIN and PEV Entertainment are involved, “aims to adopt and promote culture in Portugal”.

The “100% Portuguese” poster contains Jorge Palma, Aurea, Carminho, Paulo Gonzo, Branko, Rodrigo Leão, Mariza, Camané and Mário Laginha, David Carreira, Os Quatro and Meia, The Gift, Mishlawi, Moonspell, Dino D’Santiago, Fernando Daniel, Tiago Nacarato and Bárbara Tinoco, Anjos, Mariza, Rui Veloso, Diogo Piçarra, Richie Campbell, Amor Electro and the comedians César Mourão and Fernando Rocha.

“Only for shows in the Lisbon region, the Lisbon City Council / EGEAC participates in funding in a co-production format, the main purpose of which is to support the award of sound, light and stage services. The same applies to funding The Porto City Council which is intended exclusively for shows in the northern region, is intended to help cover all technical costs associated with each show, “the statement said.

The organization guarantees in all cases “strict compliance with the rules imposed by the General Directorate of Health (DGS)”.

“The use of masks is compulsory in a space defined for this purpose, where all places are identified, respecting the compulsory distance between spectators who are not part of the same aggregate. Finally, to avoid any kind of congestion between people All entrances and exits have their own circuits with the appropriate signs, “he says.

The concert halls were closed in March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On June 1, they were authorized to reopen under the government’s “shutdown plan” announced on April 30, with hygiene and safety regulations.