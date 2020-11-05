Xylitol Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2026 Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Novagreen Inc.; Shandong Futaste Co

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited; Novagreen Inc.; Shandong Futaste Co.; Zuchem Inc; Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Roquette Frères; Sweet Natural Trading Co.; Fortress Global Enterprises Inc.; O’Laughlin; Merck KGaA; AVANSCHEM; Foodchem International Corporation and SoSweet among others.

Xylitol Market

Global xylitol market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1404.31 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid developmental and innovations adopted by the manufacturers to increase the usage of xylitol along with its various health benefits.

Xylitol is generally defined as a type of sugar alcohol having its wide-spread application as a sugar substitute in various end-use industries. It is characterised as being white/colourless based solid product with the capability of dissolving in water and giving it that sweet tasting characteristic without little or no calorie effect. It is generally derived from tissues of various plants and naturally occurring products.

Market Segment details:

By Raw Material (Oats, Berries, Mushrooms, Corn Husk, Sugar Cane Bagasse),

Form (Solid, Liquid, Powdered),

Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption from the global population regarding the consumption of products containing low calorie content is expected to drive the growth of the market

Large-scale urbanization and changes in the preferences of consumers resulting in greater consumption of sugar-free products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Various oral health benefits associated with the product has increased its demand from chewing gums and oral health products; this factor is expected to foster the growth of the market

Increasing utilization from cosmetics and personal care-products can also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of various substitute products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the lack of availability of raw products for the production of xylitol is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the usage of xylitol as a sweetener is expected to restrict the market growth

Recent Development of the Market

In March 2018, Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of S2G Biochemicals Inc. This acquisition will help in increasing the operational capabilities and also improve the revenue generation opportunities of Fortress’s Speciality Cellulose mill situated in Québec, Canada. Through this acquisition, Fortress aims at reducing the operational pressure on their mill by converting C5 sugars into xylitol

In October 2016, S2G BioChem announced that they had agreed to a licensing and collaboration deal with Mondelēz International for the development and commercialization of “xylitol” with the help of co-production technology. S2G will be dealing with the availability of a production facility along with the development of xylitol production technology gaining worldwide rights for the same

