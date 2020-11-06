Yellow warning for seventeen counties on the continent due to rain and thunder climate

All districts of mainland Portugal with the exception of Bragança are under a yellow warning this Friday as heavy showers with frequent thunderstorms and gusts of wind are sometimes forecast, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

Castelo Branco, Portalegre, Santarém, Lisbon, Setúbal, Beja, Évora and Faro are warned in yellow due to the forecast of showers and gusts until 9:00 p.m. today and frequent thunderstorms until 6:00 p.m. this Friday.

The yellow notice for the districts of Viana do Castelo, Braga, Porto, Vila Real, Viseu, Guarda, Aveiro, Coimbra and Leiria is valid until midnight on Saturday.