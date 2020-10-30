yes, no or “neem” – Executive Digest

The transition period for the UK to leave the European Union is almost over, but no agreement is in sight about two months before the deadline. Negotiations between London and Brussels continue and according to Reuters there are three possible outcomes.

On the one hand, it is possible that the two parts of the equation will still reach an agreement this year, even if it is a less significant partnership than originally intended. On the other hand, there may be no agreement at all. Finally, there is the possibility of a commitment with room for change.

1 – agreement … but little

If an agreement is reached before December 31st, the UK and the European Union will face more than a thousand pages of international treaties to make sure everything is covered – from fisheries (one of the most contradicting issues) to medicines or Automotive components.

However, according to Reuters, there will be little room for integration in terms of services and regulators, even if a common document is signed with no additional taxes, as if there had been no Brexit. Foreign policy, international security and defense would also be areas without much support.

At the moment it still seems like the best option available. While not as comprehensive as one might expect, it would allow the two markets to work together economically.

2 – “No Deal”

If the UK government decides that a weak deal is not in the UK’s interests, it can choose to go down a path where there is no deal at all. In this case, the World Trade Organization rules come into force, which means that there are no special conditions or benefits for the UK and vice versa.

Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeats over and over that he wants an agreement, he has also made it clear that he does not mind promoting so-called “Australian terms”. Currently the EU does not have a free trade agreement with Australia and it is in the same category the UK could fall into – according to Reuters at the Chinese level, but worse than Afghanistan or Mali, both developing countries;

3 – Neither meat nor fish

The news agency’s third option is in the middle of the other two. Corporate pressure could lead the UK and European Union to make some kind of partial commitment in just a few areas and at the last possible time. The hasty deal should cover key areas where both sides can actually agree and leave everything else out.

It can also be a temporary obligation to provide an urgent response to more pressing issues and avoid a free fall of economies. Reuters reiterates that this option would bring Boris Johnson a political victory as he would have a deal without giving up.