You can request Covid-19 to order diagnostic tests through SNS24 starting today – Society

The model for requesting diagnostic tests of covid-19 via health line 24 started working today, as it did in the more complex months of March and April, the Minister of Health said today.

At the press conference to update the information related to the infection with the new coronavirus, Marta Temido stated that this model is already working in March and April and has the same working patterns as in the first phase of the pandemic, pointing out that it is a Measure acts exceptionally and temporarily.

“It is not a random prescription, it is a prescription created and applied on the basis of an algorithm previously validated by the Health Directorate-General and strictly applied according to the terms drawn up by the specialist in health line 24 “, he said.

Marta Temido added that the issuance of a diagnostic test application for Covid-19 through health line 24 is slated for a “more complex phase” like the one currently living in the fight against the pandemic.

The minister also said the decision was made because many people go to health care just to get the test prescription. “This is unnecessary pressure on the National Health Service and may add to the delay in taking the test. Exam”.

According to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin, there are 31 more deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,899 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus.

According to the bulletin published today, Portugal has recorded 112,440 confirmed cases and 2,276 deaths since the Covid-19 pandemic began.