“You have to obey the rules, like it or not” PSP National Director’s Notice – Executive Digest

PSP National Director Manuel Magina da Silva said today that there is an exceptional situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and predicted that some citizens will not be touched by the authorities if asked to comply with the rules.

“We live in an exceptional situation and in exceptional situations we do not solve [as coisas] As in normal situations, exceptional situations are necessary, ”said Magina da Silva, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 41st Squadron from Alta de Lisboa.

In view of the fact that the use of masks in public spaces will be compulsory from Wednesday and that failure to comply with this imposition will result in fines of up to 500 euros, Magina da Silva was of the opinion that “the liability of the Portuguese will prevail”.

“I think Portuguese compliance and understanding of exceptional times and rules will be a priority. I don’t want to, but I foresee that some citizens, because of conscientious objection, conspiracy theories related to the Covid, that there are many, possibly those who are not made aware and have to follow the rules whether they like it or not ” he said.

Magina da Silva also reminded that from Friday and on the weekend there will be “neither more nor less” than in the Easter borders, with the necessary “adjustments”.

“The police support, as they have for a long time, an intervention by awareness-raising pedagogy, but there are citizens who do not receive instruction and awareness,” affirmed Magina da Silva, recalling that “all the arrests made by the PSP out of news “Due to non-compliance, restrictions were only imposed because citizens did not comply. “

According to Magina da Silva, “the repressive action happens when people do not want to be sensitized or do not want to be sensitized,” he reflected.

“Citizens have to abide by the rules,” he emphasized, recalling that citizens “do not have to switch between municipalities” at first.

Last Thursday, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution banning shipments between different municipalities of the territory in order to allow the spread of Covid-19 between 00:00 on October 30th and 06:00 on October 3rd prevent November, but there are exceptions and the end of the ban was expected.

The resolution calls for the end of the distribution ban by 6:00 a.m. (it was until 11:59 p.m. on November 3).

In early April, the government decided to limit the spread during Easter due to the pandemic. At this point in time, citizens could not move outside the community of residence “only for health reasons or other urgent reasons.”

One of the exceptions to the resolution is the fact that people who work in the neighboring districts of residence or in the metropolitan areas do not need a declaration from the employer, only a “declaration of honorary commitment”.

The ban does not apply “to travel for the purpose of professional or similar activities, provided that: a declaration is made in honor of whether the travel takes place between municipalities that border on the usual place of residence or are in the same metropolitan area” or if this is the case Provided with a statement from the employer “if they work in a different location than where they live.

The travel restriction between municipalities does not apply to members of the health professions and other employees from health and social institutions as well as to teachers and non-teachers in school institutions, disaster control officers, security forces and services, military, militarized and civilian personnel of the armed forces and inspectors of the food and economic authority Safety.

This also does not apply to trips by minors and their companions to school facilities, day care centers and leisure activities, as well as trips by students to higher education institutions.

In addition to restricting traffic between municipalities from Wednesday, the use of masks in public spaces is compulsory and non-compliance with this imposition will result in fines of up to 500 euros.