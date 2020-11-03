World

Young bullfighter harvested by car in Palmela fights for life – Portugal

The young man, who was picked up by a car on a horse on the EM533 in Palmela on Sunday evening, is hospitalized at the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon in severe condition.

This is Marcel Handro, 22, a clipper (bullfighter who does not wear a cloak when fighting bulls) well known and valued in the bullfighting community, especially in Ribatejo.

The accident occurred at 7:20 p.m. when the horse and rider were being harvested. The animal died after the accident that completely undone the front of the vehicle due to the violence.

