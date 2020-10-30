Youth votes can be decisive in elections in this country

In this year’s local elections, many candidates are betting on winning youth votes. This strategy is numerically justified: data from the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) shows that by 2020 more than 35 million people will be between 16 and 29 years old.

Maria Deysiane is 18 years old and a member of the People’s Youth Uprising in Juazeiro do Norte, Ceará. She believes politics is an instrument of transformation that society can reorganize through active participation. For them, the political system of their city is strengthened and structured by Coronelismo, which must be overcome. “I, who is already involved in this process, continue to support candidacies that (like me) aim to break this old policy that prevents us from recognizing and demanding our rights.” explains Deysi.

Youth and Politics

Cláudia Mayorga, doctor for social psychology and researcher at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), affirmed in one of her writings that young people can acquire characteristics of political representation and are carriers of the idea of ​​social renewal and change. All of this potential can be present in the way young people develop their political conscience, either through observation of the current political situation or through active social participation.

Critical sense

The vision of the youth pastoral member in Caucaia, Maria Janeide de Araújo Neve (21), goes even further and includes the political achievement of Jair Bolsonaro (without party). “The actions related to the pandemic, neglect of people’s rights, dismantling of public order, corruption and the ‘scandals’ associated with his government are some examples of the need for change, especially the social welfare of all people no difference. “Says Janeide.

She believes that there are candidates in these elections who can make a difference with proposals that are indeed important to improving people’s lives.

Popular applications

Administrative assistant Lucicarla Ferreira Silva (26) believes that people in politics have the opportunity to guarantee health, education, employment and other rights.

As a representative of the LGBTQI + community, she sees that in Juazeiro do Norte these representations are guaranteed, even if they still need to be improved. “Here in the city, I see good political performance with good participation and representation from all sectors and groups (including Umbanda, LGBTQI +). We know it could be better, but unlike other times, it is more accessible now, ”stresses.

In these elections, the number of candidates grew, with projects improving for the historically under-represented categories in their projects. TSE data shows that this year the number of black candidates is up 2.8% from 2016, with the majority of whites being 50% versus 48%. Many of these candidates come from young people who believe that equity in politics is also one of the ways to achieve real social transformation.

Source: BdF Ceará

Edition: Monyse Ravena