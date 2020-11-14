Zazie Beetz Joins Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train”

The action thriller “Bullet Train” will soon be filmed. Oscar winner Brad Pitt plays one of the roles. There is also a German-American actress.

Los Angeles (dpa) – Oscar winner Brad Pitt (56, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) receives reinforcements from German-American actress Zazie Beetz (29) for the action thriller “Bullet Train”.

American Joey King (21, “The Kissing Booth”) and Briton Aaron Taylor-Johnson (30, “Kick-Ass”) are also on board, US trade magazine Variety and Deadline reported Friday. com. David Leitch (“Atomic Blonde”, “Deadpool 2”) directs for the Sony studio.

The model is based on the Japanese bestseller “Maria Beetle” by author Kotaro Isaka. The story revolves around hired killers fighting each other on a train in Tokyo.

Beetz, born in Berlin in 1991, previously played the role of Domino with Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 2” and alongside Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”. He is currently shooting the vengeful western “The Harder They Fall” with Idris Elba. At first nothing was known about the start of filming on “Bullet Train”.