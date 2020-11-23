ZDF Advent Concert in the Dresden Frauenkirche without audience

Dresden (dpa) – This year’s ZDF Advent concert by the Saxon State Orchestra of the Dresden Frauenkirche will be recorded without an audience due to Corona. Italian conductor Antonello Manacorda will make his debut on the orchestra podium, while Dresden actress Stephanie Stumph will moderate, as announced by the Staatskapelle on Monday. The soloists are the Russian soprano Aida Garifullina of the Vienna State Opera and the tenor Daniel Behle. Born in Hamburg, he performed at the Staatskapelle New Year’s concert in 2017.

The concert, which wants to enter the Christmas atmosphere with works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Giuseppe Verdi, will be broadcast on ZDF on the first Sunday of Advent (29 November, from 5:55 pm). Semper Brass Dresden, the brass ensemble of the musicians of the Staatskapelle and the chamber choir of the Frauenkirche also take part in the pre-Christmas program.

The format was first presented in 2000 to support the rebuilding of the 18th century church, which was destroyed in 1945. The late Baroque church was faithfully rebuilt from 1993 to 2005 with donations from around the world.